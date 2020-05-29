IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBKC. TheStreet lowered IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

