HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) & First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Critical Analysis

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HV Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.07%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than HV Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HV Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HV Bancorp 5.51% 2.70% 0.25% First Internet Bancorp 15.10% 8.51% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of HV Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HV Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HV Bancorp $15.35 million 1.80 $880,000.00 N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 1.01 $25.24 million $2.51 6.77

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats HV Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

