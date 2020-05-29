Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,575 shares of company stock worth $193,357 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -199.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

