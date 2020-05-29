Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.11 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

