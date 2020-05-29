Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.
Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.11 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
