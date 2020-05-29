Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE:HUBB opened at $124.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.