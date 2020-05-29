Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

HBNC opened at $10.64 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

