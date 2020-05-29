Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 11.3%

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, 6,310,638 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 3,672,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $391.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

