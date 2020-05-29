Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 11.3%

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86, 6,310,638 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 3,672,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $391.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hexo Company Profile (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

