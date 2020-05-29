Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -191.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Cfra dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

