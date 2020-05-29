Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 67,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.