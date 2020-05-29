Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.30 to $19.30. The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.62. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 4,805,600 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 897.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

