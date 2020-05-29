Head-To-Head Survey: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A CEVA 1.22% 1.89% 1.60%

0.0% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.13 -$120.04 million N/A N/A CEVA $87.15 million 8.18 $30,000.00 $0.14 231.43

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Designs and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

CEVA has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Sigma Designs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

