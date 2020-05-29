Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $27.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rowe raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,339.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,993.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

