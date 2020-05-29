Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,428.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HASI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

