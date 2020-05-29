Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.69. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,081,004 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,872,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.