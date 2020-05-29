Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $152,000 in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 287,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $432.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

