Hancock Whitney Corp Has $114,000 Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of BRT Apartments worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

BRT stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. BRT Apartments Corp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.