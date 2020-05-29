Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Chandler acquired 13,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

