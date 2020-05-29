Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 20300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $799.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 179.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

