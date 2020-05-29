Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

GPI opened at $66.95 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.68.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

