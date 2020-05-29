Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.10, but opened at $37.29. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 3,215,400 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 54,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,115,735.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,954.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,652,352 shares of company stock worth $579,674,619 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

