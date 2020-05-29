Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195.83 ($2.58).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71).

In other news, insider Gordon Hardie acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £73,600 ($96,816.63). Also, insider Paul Joseph Drechsler acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £50,690 ($66,679.82). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,569,000.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

