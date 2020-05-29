Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 16.7%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, 3,243,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,853,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.