Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

