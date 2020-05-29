Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 1,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

