Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Stock

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $10,180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,525,000.00.
Shares of AMCI stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
About Andina Acquisition Corp. III
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
