Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, 42,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 68,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

