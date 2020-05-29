Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

