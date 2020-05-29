Gamida Cell Ltd Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GMDA opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.97. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

