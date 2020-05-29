FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Decreased by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $74,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $169,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $5,069,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

