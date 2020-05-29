FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ross Stores, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of ROST opened at $98.27 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

