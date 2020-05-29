Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Fuse Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FZMD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.20. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

