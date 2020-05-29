Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,698 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.