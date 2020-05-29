Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells $22,487.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $22,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FLL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.56. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
