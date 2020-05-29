Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells $22,487.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $22,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.56. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 230.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132,714 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.