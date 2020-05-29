Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

