Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Street Properties worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,898,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 268,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 183,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.68 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.