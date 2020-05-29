Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,176 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin Financial Network worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter worth about $10,150,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSB stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

