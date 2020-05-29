Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,228,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.