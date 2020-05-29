Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

