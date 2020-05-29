Founders Advantage Capital Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:FCF)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.