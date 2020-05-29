Founders Advantage Capital Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Founders Advantage Capital stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

