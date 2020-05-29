Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Cut by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,146,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,692,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.