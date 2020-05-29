Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 96,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.