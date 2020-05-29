Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.