Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock worth $283,209,697 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

FND stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

