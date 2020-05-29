First Trust Advisors LP Sells 41,275 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.