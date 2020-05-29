First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Weis Markets worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

