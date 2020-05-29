First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,340,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Cannae by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $36.13 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.