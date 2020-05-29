First Trust Advisors LP Buys 39,843 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of TPI Composites worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,298.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $752.80 million, a PE ratio of -188.82 and a beta of 1.55. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

