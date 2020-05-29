First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Community Bankshares worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCBC. BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

FCBC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.63. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $26,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

