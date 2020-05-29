Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FATE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

