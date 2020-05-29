Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard Sells 5,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.45, for a total value of $1,982,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wayne Elliot Huyard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $397.61 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.